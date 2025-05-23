The Game Liam Coen is Looking Forward to the Most
The Jacksonville Jaguars made sweeping changes to their coaching staff, hiring Liam Coen as their head coach. Coen and the Jaguars have made roster progress that they hope will translate to on field success.
Following the team's Organized Team Activities Coen elaborated on the game he is looking forward to the most this upcoming season. After several seasons coaching in the NFC South, Coen looks forward to facing off against the Carolina Panthers.
“I think ultimately, you look at the first one [vs. Carolina]. It’s against a team that we played twice last year, had a couple of good games against, obviously, a division opponent in Tampa. A team that’s continuing to grow. They’re a team with a new head coach last year, trying to get into it, showed some really good signs, I thought, at times last year," Coen said.
Coen praised Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales. Coen explained that the Jaguars' matchup with the Panthers is the game on the roster he has circled on the schedule.
"Dave [Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales] is doing a great job with that team and that organization. So, that’s the one that we’ve obviously circled at the moment. Like you said, they’re all hard. They’re all tough. Any given Sunday, anything can happen. We just have to kind of take care of ourselves at the moment and get better each day," Coen said.
The Jaguars hope their draft haul is a franchise changing one. Jacksonville has many reasons to be excited for the upcoming season, including the addition of players such as Travis Hunter and Caleb Ransaw.
According to Lance Zierlin of NFL.com, "Ransaw already plays with an NFL field demeanor, utilizing his good size and strength. He is terrific as a big nickel supporting the run but he might not have the cover talent to hold up in man coverage against NFL slot receivers. He’s capable in zone and might be rugged enough to line up over big slots and pass-catching tight ends. If he can’t hold up as a slot, a move to safety could be a comfortable transition. Ransaw has the tools to play as a pro, but scheme fit could decide his ceiling and productivity."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this game.
Please let us know your thoughts on this game when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.