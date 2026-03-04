Jaguars Kickoff Free Agency With Re-Sign of Key Depth Player

Under head coach Liam Coen, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense saw a resurgence in the second half of the regular season on their way to winning nine of their last 10 games and the AFC South at 13-4.

A key part of that was the personnel packages Coen deployed throughout the season, especially in the second part of the campaign. 12 and 13 personnel were a significant feature of the offense deployed in unique ways. The tight ends of Brenton Strange and Hunter Long benefited significantly from this, as Strange, when healthy was incredibly productive.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, a key beneficiary was tight end Quintin Morris, who grew into a key contributor late in the season. His value proved to be big enough to warrant a new contract, as the Jaguars are reportedly re-signing Morris to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Why the Jaguars are bringing back Morris

Sources: The #Jaguars are re-signing TE Quintin Morris to a 1-year deal worth up to $3M.



Morris is an ascending player who appeared in 14 games last season. Jacksonville values him for his blocking and special teams ability, while he has also shown the capacity to contribute in… pic.twitter.com/HCyGO06dsk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 4, 2026

After spending the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, Morris was let go last offseason and later signed with Jacksonville on a one-year deal, featured on the practice squad before carving out a role on special teams late in the season.

Not only did he become an impactful special teams player, but Morris found himself as a reliable No. 3 tight end who could be competing for more repetitions in 2026. Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski have shared wise words on Morris, crediting him for his work on special teams and his specific roles within the offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I really appreciate Quintin Morris," Coen said after winning the AFC South. "I really respect his journey, the way that he's continued to help our team win regardless of what the role is."

"You see the effort and the finish on a lot of the run game and then he's still a weapon in the pass game can win his one-on-one matchups sure handed and will get extra yards after the catcher even after contact," Udinski said in November. "He's progressed every week, probably every day since we've had him, so it's great to see as things have started to slow down for him mentally, learning the system, learning where to line up all the different positions he can play."

The Jaguars have shown how much tight ends are valued in their offense based on their personnel deployment. Coen will run trips or bunch out of the shotgun or under-center with two or three tight ends to create mismatches while also utilizing them in the run game. Being a great blocker is valuable in the offense, and the Jaguars have shown appreciation for them, in turn earning Morris an extension.

