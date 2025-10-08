How Jaguars' Liam Coen Is Turning Focus to Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen previewed the Seattle Seahawks during Wednesday's press conference, and we were there for it all.
Q: On if he is worried about how the team will handle success?
Lawrence: “No, I don't want to say we're the most off 4-1 team, but like there's definitely some feelings in the building over the last few days of knowing that we have not still put out 60 minutes of our best football. I think specifically on the defensive side, there was some frustrations in some of the things that we gave up and specifically in the run game, that we didn't probably have our best efforts in stopping the run. Something that we had been doing at a pretty good level there. Then same thing offensively, we punted twice, but we had the fumble at the goal line there and then the turnover that we got to continue to try to take care of the football at a higher click. And I think they just know that there was some meat left on the bone even after a really cool win.”
Q: On what makes the Seahawks run defense so good?
"Man, I was just talking to Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] and James [General Manager James Gladstone] about that earlier. Especially in the first half of games, those guys come out and nobody's running the ball on those guys really. Their front is so deep, they've got eight guys up front that have played high level football in the NFL and have all been impactful starters at some point in the National Football League at one point.
So, they're very active, they move a lot up front. They stunt them. They move them, they'll pressure, their movements are very well coordinated up front and they have good players. They have good players that have created havoc. They have definitely played on the offense's side of the line of scrimmage often this year. They don't stay blocked long on double teams. So huge challenge for us both schematically and personnel wise for us to have to go move the ball and run the football effectively. We're going to need to.”
