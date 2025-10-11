Final Prediction for Jaguars vs. Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gave his parting shots on the Seattle Seahawks and the Jaguars' Week 6 challenge on Friday, and we were there for all of it.
Q: On what stands out about Seattle’s special teams units?
Coen: “Yeah, they're very well coached in their special teams. They have very good effort and play. It's just another great test for our special teams unit that I think is just getting better and better each week. Heath [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell] and Luke [Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson] have done a really nice job. But if you look at Horton [Seahawks WR Tory Horton] and Young [WR Dareke Young] have both had huge returns on the year in their own right in both phases. So anytime you've got a dynamic returner or a guy that has shown to put it on tape to be able to create explosives in special teams, our phase has to take that personally.
And I think they have for the last few weeks taken some of that stuff personally in terms of the matchups and going and winning that phase. We absolutely won that phase last weekend or the other night and that was a huge reason why we won the game. So, another great test for these guys to be disciplined in their lanes, especially in the kicking game and spreading the net when we are in some of our punts and we're going to have to be really good on teams this week again.”
Q: On the offensive balance of Seattle?
Coen: “You can tell they went out, obviously made a change at the coordinator position this year. Got a lot of respect from [Seahawks Head Coach] Mike Macdonald as a head coach and going out and making a decision that he wanted to find a little bit more balance, physical nature up front running the football.
That makes it hard on any defense when you're able to be balanced and create explosives in both the run and the pass. I think you see so much of some San Fran in there, Rams, you just see a good mix of good ball being done on their offensive side of the football and then they've got some guys that can score from anywhere so that helps as well.”
