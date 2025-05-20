Must-Watch Game for the Jaguars in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be a fun team to watch next season. The team is much improved and is full of young stars in the making.
The Jaguars went through a major rebuild in personnel in the front office and the coaching staff this offseason. Owner Shad Khan hired head coach Liam Coen to run the team on and off the field with his brilliant offensive mind.
He also hired general manager James Gladstone to help with the building of this team. Gladstone brings his experience in other front offices and has had the ability to find hidden talent that no one else sees and take them to the next level. And in 2025, the Jaguars want to get back on track and win way more games than they did a year ago.
The team also has a new superstar in Travis Hunter. Hunter was the second overall pick, and the Jaguars had to move up to get him. But that is one special and talented player who will look to make his mark in his first season in the National Football League. Hunter is something like we have never seen before; that is one huge reason that the Jaguars fans are excited about Hunter.
And with the full schedule being released last week, we now know which game the second overall pick will make his NFL debut in. The Jaguars will open up the season at home against the Carolina Panthers.
The week one matchup for the Jaguars was picked as a must-watch game for the Jaguars by The Athletic.
Jacksonville Jaguars: vs. Panthers, Week 1
"The eyes of the football world will be on Jacksonville Week 1, as we’ll all get to see Travis Hunter on an NFL field for the first time. How big will his role be on offense? How much defense will he play? Will he become the first player in nearly 80 years to record a receiving touchdown and a pick six in the same game? OK, that last one might be a tall order for his NFL debut, but with a player like Hunter, it’s fun to dream on the possibilities," The Athletic said.
The Jaguars will be looking to get off to a hot start in 2025. They will need to get past the Panthers to do so.
