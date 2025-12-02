Taking a Deep Dive Into How Jaguars Have Constructed a Winning Roster

For some, being 8-4 in the NFL is a luxury; for others, it is hard work that is paying off in real time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not secure their eighth win of the season because of big-time trades, massive signings, and elite drafts. Their approach is deliberate, thought out, and constantly discussed internally amongst the key persons in the organization. The process the Jaguars have taken from this offseason and regular season has led them to the doorstep of a home playoff game in January.

Following Sunday's win in Nashville, head coach Liam Coen spent some time discussing the inner workings of the team's process for acquiring and drafting players, having been on the job for almost 12 months.

Identifying the intangible traits

Every team in the NFL has a unique approach to roster construction and what they believe is the best way to build a winning roster. General manager James Gladstone and Coen spoke often before and after the draft process about the need for players who are 'intangibly rich.' That same process is applied when it comes to acquiring free agents or making trades, as the Jaguars have often done this season.

According to Coen, the Jaguars have a process there. While the physical traits are intriguing, no matter the player, what they want to know is two-fold: if the game comes naturally to them, and if it means something to them. It has helped them with the acquisition of Tim Patrick, Greg Newsome II, and Jakobi Meyers during the regular season, with Coen crediting Gladstone for the commitment.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"When you do need to go look outside and make some of those moves when those moves are made within players probably being intangibly rich, I think that usually is kind of something that we're looking for," Coen discussed. "The height, weight, speed, traits is always nice to have, but for us, it's more so about, how much does the game make sense to them, how much does the game mean to them? And that's something that we've tried to eyeball when it comes to making some of these decisions."

"I think James has done a great job of taking that vision and we obviously are very much aligned on what we think works in this league. I've seen it done in LA obviously for a number of years and we're aligned on that. So, when there are opportunities to go and find some players outside of the building, I think James has done a great job with that."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Intangibly rich traits have become a significant part of the decision-making process for the Jaguars. Coen gave a three-folded answer, with the questions the team asks before drafting, signing, or acquiring a player, are: can he play football well, does he understand football to the core, and does playing the game make sense.

To Coen, football feel and athletic traits are different in the evaluation process, noting how the intention of the NFL is not to be a developmental league but to put the best foot forward and the need to win now. He also explains that if the game comes easily for a player or rookie, learning something new can take only a couple of repetitions before being able to get it down pat.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, center and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, all talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You don't have time to go and say that the coaches are just going to go develop these guys. So that is part of the process. We do need to continue to work through and develop as many players as we can. That is our jobs," Coen said. "But when you got players that football makes sense to them, and you can go and rep something one or two times and they’ve got it and you don't see repeated mistakes maybe being made that's something we definitely look for."

