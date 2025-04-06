3 QB-Needy Teams For Jaguars To Trade Back With
Each passing day makes it look more and more like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will pass on taking a quarterback to kick off the 2025 NFL Draft, which could have an obvious impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
For the Jaguars, an ideal scenario would be for one of the Browns or Giants to select a quarterback such as Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders. This, of course, would help push down the non-quarterback prospects and give the Jaguars an increased chance of landing a top talent at No. 5.
But what if Sanders isn't selected in the first four picks and is still on the board when the Jaguars pick at No. 5? The Jaguars clearly do not need a quarterback, but could there be some teams desperate enough to move up for Sanders?
With this scenario in mind, here are three teams that would make sense as trade partners if Sanders falls to No. 5.
New Orleans Saints (No. 9)
The Saints are under a new coaching staff with Kellen Moore at the helm, and it seems like they are closer to replacing Derek Carr at quarterback with each passing offseason. Spencer Rattler flashed here and there last year, but the Saints could go all in and find a true franchise quarterback option for Moore to develop right away.
Sliding back to No. 9 would also give the Jaguars a chance to still take one of the draft's top talents, while still picking up valuable draft capital. The Saints have been aggressive in trade ups before, and perhaps they will be again.
New York Jets (No. 7)
This one would be interesting since the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year contract in March. Fields will clearly start for the Jets in 2025, but it is also clear the Jets are stoll open to finding a long-term option to pair with new head coach Aaron Glenn. Sanders could be exactly that option.
Sliding back just two picks would be ideal for the Jaguars since they would likely still be able to land a player they would have been comfortable enough to take at No. 5 overall. It is unlikely they get a massive haul, but it would be a trade worth making.
Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21)
This would be a far leap from picking at No. 5 overall, so the Steelers would obviously have to give the Jaguars a massive haul. That is exactly what would make this such an appealing option for the Jaguars, though. Getting a substantial trade package would mean the Jaguars miss out on one of the top prospects, but it would set them up well for the future.
It remains to be seen if the Steelers will sign Aaron Rodgers to be their starter in 2025, but they need a long-term answer at quarterback no matter what. Sanders could give the Steelers exactly the option they need.
