Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Gives Scouting Report on Chiefs, Steve Spagnuolo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media this week to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs and Steve Spagnuolo
On what makes facing Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo a challenge?
Coen: “Yeah, he's a great D-coordinator and play caller, and his defenses are always—I think it's just the feeling of chaos of the defense. You never quite know what they're going to bring because they've shown so many different things, but they're pretty—I shouldn't say pretty sound, they're very sound defensively, especially for all the different pressures they bring. A lot of times when teams do that, you feel like there are kind of holes everywhere, but they do a good job of matching different route concepts and playing different coverages that give them some flexibility in what they can bring. So, they do a great job, always have. It’s always a big week as far as game plan-wise of what we're going to do and having a plan going in.”
On if he looks forward to primetime games?
Coen: “Yeah, I mean, of course, just the opportunity for this team. It's just the next opportunity. It's the next game. It doesn't count for more than the other ones, but it is a big opportunity for us. It's on a big stage, everybody's going to be watching, and I think it's a good next step for our team to take, and obviously a good opponent in the Chiefs and a big AFC game. So, it's a big one for us.”
Q: On how cool it is for LB Devin Lloyd to win AFC Defensive Player of the Month?
Coen: “It's awesome, man. I'm just proud of him, the way he’s been playing. I mean, we've been here together a few years now, and seeing how hard he's worked and all the things that are put in behind the scenes that people don't see, and to see all that paying off for him and him just playing with confidence and flying around and making a bunch of plays. There's nothing better than seeing a guy that deserves it, that is actually going out there and doing it and playing so good. So, just proud of him and keep it rolling.”
