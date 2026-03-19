Jaguars Must Ensure They Get the Most Out of This Final Opportunity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw a window fly open in 2025. A window they must now take full advantage of.

We know the state of the roster. The Jaguars have young players hitting their stride on both sides of the ball, a deep receiver unit, an MVP-finalist at quarterback , and a true franchise pass-rusher. But it is on the sidelines where the window might close for the Jaguars first, and where they must now take advantage of.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' Window

As long as the Jaguars have Liam Coen at head coach , they will always have some kind of coaching edge. He proved that last year as he had the Jaguars ready week in and week out last season, taking a 4-13 team to 13-4 with seemingly relative ease. With that said, there is no question that he has built a strong coaching staff alongside him.

That coaching staff was strong enough for coordinators Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile to get five head coach interviews this offseason. Campanile got looks from the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens and was a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals, while Udinski was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns and also interviewed with the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars managed to bring both star coordinators back for at least the 2026 season in what was one of the biggest boons of the regime thus far. The question, of course, is how long this will last. If the Jaguars do what they are supposed to do next season, then chances are both Udinski and Campanile would likely draw looks as head coaches once again.

So while the Jaguars are bound to have Coen, Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Travis Hunter, and others lead the franchise for years to come, it is worth considering what the Jaguars may lose on the sidelines as long as success still follows them. That is why it is more important than ever for the Jaguars to recognize the value of windows as they are opening.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been no sign of the Jaguars failing to recognize this. Letting Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd walk in free agency were big moves, but not ones that insinuated the Jaguars were putting all their chips into the long-term. Linebacker and running back are two positions the Jaguars can find new pieces at relatively quickly with the resources they have.

Jacksonville, like all teams, will look different each season. But there is a good chance that 2027 will bring the most change of this regime. As a result, the Jaguars should give 2026 all the priority it deserves at each step.