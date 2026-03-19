Jaguars Must Ensure They Get the Most Out of This Final Opportunity
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw a window fly open in 2025. A window they must now take full advantage of.
We know the state of the roster. The Jaguars have young players hitting their stride on both sides of the ball, a deep receiver unit, an MVP-finalist at quarterback, and a true franchise pass-rusher. But it is on the sidelines where the window might close for the Jaguars first, and where they must now take advantage of.
Jaguars' Window
As long as the Jaguars have Liam Coen at head coach, they will always have some kind of coaching edge. He proved that last year as he had the Jaguars ready week in and week out last season, taking a 4-13 team to 13-4 with seemingly relative ease. With that said, there is no question that he has built a strong coaching staff alongside him.
That coaching staff was strong enough for coordinators Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile to get five head coach interviews this offseason. Campanile got looks from the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens and was a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals, while Udinski was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns and also interviewed with the Buffalo Bills.
The Jaguars managed to bring both star coordinators back for at least the 2026 season in what was one of the biggest boons of the regime thus far. The question, of course, is how long this will last. If the Jaguars do what they are supposed to do next season, then chances are both Udinski and Campanile would likely draw looks as head coaches once again.
So while the Jaguars are bound to have Coen, Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Travis Hunter, and others lead the franchise for years to come, it is worth considering what the Jaguars may lose on the sidelines as long as success still follows them. That is why it is more important than ever for the Jaguars to recognize the value of windows as they are opening.
There has been no sign of the Jaguars failing to recognize this. Letting Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd walk in free agency were big moves, but not ones that insinuated the Jaguars were putting all their chips into the long-term. Linebacker and running back are two positions the Jaguars can find new pieces at relatively quickly with the resources they have.
Jacksonville, like all teams, will look different each season. But there is a good chance that 2027 will bring the most change of this regime. As a result, the Jaguars should give 2026 all the priority it deserves at each step.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley