Dyami Brown's Exit Remarks Reveal How Far Jaguars Have Come
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to use the 2025 offseason to quickly build their roster up and take back the AFC South title for the first time since 2022.
And while that does not mean each and every move paid off, there were even some positives to be found in some of the acquisitions that did not pan out.
One of those acquisitions was former wide receiver Dyami Brown, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jaguars last offseason and entered the year as the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver.
On the year, Brown caught 20 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown for the Jaguars while playing just 38% of the offensive snaps. Now, he is back with the Commanders on a one-year deal and his year in Jacksonville can be erased. The difference is, Brown doesn't want it to be.
Dyami Brown's Exit
Speaking to the Washington media upon his return, Brown had nothing but positives to say about his one year with the Jaguars, be it for the lessons learned or the knowledge gained.
"It was a great experience for me. I went out there, I learned a lot and got to learn from some people. I think Jacksonville was a place where I had to see myself grow in a different way," Brown said.
“Really just mentally,” Brown said when asked how he grew in Jacksonville.
“I understand the game a little bit more than what I have in the past. I took the steps to learn from other people like Jakobi Meyers, [Brian Thomas Jr.] out there. I had some people that helped me around — even the quarterback Trevor, just learning from him — that took the game into another level and different viewpoint for me.”
This is not quite normal stuff for a player to say after a failed stint with a team. The Jaguars, in their pre-Liam Coen era, had quite a few players who left harsh words. While the Brown signing was not a hit for the Jaguars, his exit still shows the value of a new regime and of a changing reputation around the NFL.
Oftentimes when a player has departed past Jaguars team, it has come with their own form of parting shots, regrets or rejoice about their greener pastures. Not in this case, though, with Brown's remarks on the Jaguars upon his exit showing the state of the franchise he just left.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley