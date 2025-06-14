Do Jaguars Have Best RBs in the AFC South?
In the ever-evolving sport of football, the running back position does as well. In recent years, the run game has once again become a detrimental part of an NFL offense but instead of having one player tote the rock for 300-plus attempts per season, a committee of tailbacks split the share.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely heed this approach in 2025 with running backs Tank Bigsby, Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen under head coach Liam Coen and his wide-zone blocking scheme. This group has intriguing talent but every one of these backs have issues with consistency, injuries, or ball security.
Even with these issues, Jacksonville could have a formidable group of running backs. Is it the best group in the AFC South? Let's take a closer look at each team's projected three-deep running back rooms.
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce have been the go-to players in the backfield for Houston. Mixon showcased his talents to the world once more in then-offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's zone blocking scheme. He should continue to be a presence with new OC Nick Caley but there is one addition that was made recently that piques my interest in this group.
Enter, Nick Chubb. This was the best running back in football for close to a four-year period before another major knee injury in 2023 and offensive line inconsistencies when he returned in 2024 left him with skeptics from the outside world if he still has anything left in the tank. The Texans believe so and if they can get that Chubb, this offense becomes an even more dynamic group.
Indianapolis Colts
The last time Jonathan Taylor played entire 17-game schedule, he led the league in rushing yards, attempts, touchdowns, yards per game, scrimmage yards, and total touchdowns.
Taylor's 2022 and 2023 seasons saw him face injuries that kept him off the field, yet remained productive in those two years averaging just under 4.5 yards per carry. Last season, despite missing four games, Taylor tallied 1,421 yards and 12 total touchdowns, maintaining his status as a top running back in the NFL.
Behind Taylor is Khalil Herbert and rookie DJ Giddens, two talented backs with the ability to handle specific roles if Taylor were to miss any games this season. Shane Steichen should be able to give both of those tailbacks plenty of run if the quarterback situation does not evolve in the right direction.
Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard is the top tailback on the Titans roster with another talented one in Tyjae Spears behind him. Pollard transitioned from Dallas to Nashville to seek more opportunities and did so last season with 260 carries for 1,079 yards and five touchdowns. His passing-down skill set will be beneficial for rookie passer Cam Ward during his first season.
Spears maintains his RB2 status and gives the Titans an explosive, change-of-pace element to the offense when healthy. The intriguing battle here is for RB3 with Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings. Chestnut's kick return ability likely gives him the edge here heading into training camp.
Who has the best RB room in the AFC South?
Give me the Texans, especially if Chubb still has plenty left in the tank after two major knee surgeries in his football career. Mixon, Chubb, and Pierce give Houston tons of options in personnel deployments and change of pace ability, making this offense even more dynamic on paper heading into a critical 2025 season.
The Colts have a fine group of tailbacks, especially with Taylor in the mix while the Titans will likely want more from Spears and Pollard in 2025 with a new quarterback needing all the help he can get.
The Jaguars may have a future at tailback with Bigsby and Tuten as Etienne will likely test the free agent market in 2026 after playing his contract season. Bigsby has the talent to be a workhorse back, but Tuten and Allen give them youth at the position, especially if Jacksonville moves off of Etienne before the start of the regular season.
