Details Emerge on Ex-Jaguars Star Telvin Smith's Arrest
Former Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Telvin Smith was arrested last week, being charged and accused with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Now, more information has become available.
According to arrest records via the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a landscaper working in Smith's residential neighborhood was offering his services to houses in the area. The victim walked on Smith's property to offer his services as well.
According to the report, Smith then exited his vehicle, parked in the driveway and then "advised the victim to get off his property" and allegedly started counting down from three as he was walking away. The victim allegedly turned around and walked away with his hands in the air.
The report states Smith allegedly reached the count of one before committing an action that was redacted in the report.
According to the report, a neighbor said she heard "one loud bang". Her husband did not hear the bang, but had spoken to the victim prior in the day and informed him, "I wouldn't do that if I were you" in regards to inquiring at the Smith residence about needed services. According to the report, the husband did see the alleged victim running towards a truck in the driveway.
This is the second time Smith has been arrested since the end of his NFL career.
As part of a plea deal with the State Attorney's Office after being arrested and pleading no contest in 2021, Smith was put on probation for three years and had one year waived.
Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and signed a four-year contract extension in Oct. 2017 worth $45 million.
Smith did not play for Jacksonville in 2019 after announcing in May via his Instragram that he would be sitting out the season.“It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order," Smith posted. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season."
At the time, the Jaguars' decision-makers were not able to give definitive answers on why Smith walked away from the team and the sport in general and when he would be back. While many wondered if Smith would be back after the 2019 season, the former Florida State Seminole product has ran into a host off-field issues since his final days with the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and for all of our updates on this situation.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.