Travis Etienne's Free Agency Profile Has Never Been Higher

The Jacksonville Jaguars have an important week coming up that could reshape the landscape of what they are going to look like next week and what they are going to do to top what they did a season ago. That is because in a few days, it is the start of free agency. The Jaguars have a lot of household names that many want to go after, and the Jaguars will likely have to decide which players they want to bring back and which ones they will let walk and find new teams.

A top free agent in the NFL and not just for the Jaguars, is running back Travis Etienne Jr. Last season, Etienne had a great season, and that was big. It came at the most important time in his career, because it was a contract year. Teams around the league have seen what Etienne was doing all last season. He was a huge reason why the Jaguars did what they did last season. They won 13 games and brought Jacksonville back the AFC South Title.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Etienne being a big-time free agent, there are going to be teams out there that are going to offer him a better contract than the Jaguars just because how the Jaguars' cap situation this offseason. But that does not mean that the team is in a better position than the Jaguars are going into next season. It could be a situation where Etienne will have to decide whether he wants to come back or go elsewhere and leave the team that drafted him.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked Etienne as the No. 15 free agent this offseason, and here are the teams that are a good fit for Etienne this offseason: the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

" Etienne is one of many Jaguars stars hitting the market. After looking like a diminishing talent in 2024, he flourished in Liam Coen’s system. The ’21 first-rounder from Clemson rushed for 1,107 yards on 4.3 yards per attempt after gaining only 558 yards in 15 games last season. He should be a top option for teams despite many quality backs hitting free agency."

