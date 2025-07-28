What's Jaguars Josh Hines-Allen Enthused About in Training Camp?
As the Jacksonville Jaguars’ players get their bearings in Training Camp, the undisputed leader of the defense, Defensive End Josh Hines-Allen is encouraged by how his unit is shaping up. The veteran pass rusher spoke about the depth up front and on the edge in 2025.
“I think having better edge depth matters. I think moving Arik [DT Arik Armstead] to the inside is also going to open us up a lot more. I'm excited to rush with the four we’ve got. If you put in Maason [DT Maason Smith] in there… When Maason gets healthy, you put Maason in there, Arik, Smoot, myself, Tray [DE Travon Walker], Ogbah, you know what I'm saying? The rotation can kind of be endless. We can kind of line up anywhere. But right now, it's just how do you like to rush?"
On Dawuane Smoot
"Like, me and Smoot, we know, like, “Go.’ You know what I'm saying? So, it's very natural, and I called him. I was talking to Smoot every day—not every day. I'm not going to be exaggerating, but I talked to him a lot during the offseason, especially during the comeback. What are you waiting on? You're going to have a role here. Come on," said Hines-Allen.
"It was a lot of those calls that he could say that I did that to him. I didn't call him every day. He just vibes with everybody. He fits what we're trying to do, he fits the players around him, and he's unselfish. If I need to pocket push, I’m going to pocket push the hell out of this guy. If you need me to buy this guy so you can make it inside the b-gap, I'm going to do exactly that. You know what I mean? So, having him kind of frees up everybody."
On Arik Armstead
"You’ve got Arik, as well. You can rush a little bit more freely because you know you have a guy that's in tune to the rushes. You have a guy that, ‘Okay, if you take this side, I’m going to wrap under. ’ So, it's cool having a guy like that, man. I love him as a brother, and I respect him as a player as well. I can't wait to really see tomorrow and, obviously, the preseason games and all that, we can compete against somebody else. I can't wait.”
On DT DaVon Hamilton
"D-Ham is the best defensive nose tackle, whatever you want to identify him, in the NFL right now, and he's showing it and proving it every single day. When you can have that, you know you have that confidence that they're not going to run the ball right here, not everybody else has to pick their level up. You know what I mean? So, again, DaVon Hamilton is the best nose in the game, and he's going to prove it. I can't wait to be out there to support him after every play he makes."
While the Jaguars and JHA would rather have depth for breathers and rotational purposes, having a guy that can be "next man up" in case of emergency is vital. With what this group is doing already in camp, it's easy to see why Josh Hiones-Allen is excited about this season.
