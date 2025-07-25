Travon Walker Recognizes Jaguars' Arik Armstead's Elite Leadership Skills
The Jacksonville Jaguars, in Year One of the Liam Coen Era, is looking to erase the mistakes of the past few seasons. There are new faces that theNew General Manager James Gladstone has brought in to Duval to do that, such as WR/CB Travis Hunter, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray, and more players donning the teal and black for the first time.
Along with the newcomers, a core of veterans consisting of Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker is expected to continue as a solid foundation in Jacksonville. But a free agent that was brought in by the expelled regime, Arik Armstead, will surely be relied upon to rebound and help lead the Jaguars back to the top of the AFC South.
During Day 2 of Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Northern Florida, one of those veteran teammates, Travon Walker, sang his linemate's praises when asked how much of an impact Armstead has made on the team.
“For me personally, Arik brings alot of different things to the game. Like I said, he’s a true vet. He’s been around the game.He played in probably two different generations of football," said Walker.
"It’s just his mindset, how he breaks down certain plays, certain formations, and just even the smaller details. You want to always hone in on small details, but I feel like Arik does a great job of digging even deeper into what they’re doing or why they’re doing it this way.”
Walker is making the transition from young guy to veteran leader, so he realizes how much easier having veterans like Armstead can help younger guys.
“It makes it a lot easier. He’s one of those guys, he’s a laid-back, reserved guy as well, but if he knows
that you’re struggling with something, he’s definitely going to come up and say something
to you, regardless of if you ask or not, just because that’s the type of leader that he is."
"He’s played in multiple defenses himself, and he knows how to categorize some things that may
Be able to help the younger players," finalized Travon.
If the two-time Super Bowl participant can relay what success in the NFL resembles to the younger guys, and they see him back it up on the gridiron, maybe the entire franchise can someday play on the big stage.
