The Jaguars' DL Rotation Will Be Fine With Smith Out
Prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars taking the practice field Tuesday morning, it was announced that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. It in uncertain how much time Smith will miss, but one man's loss is another man's gain.
Although Smith can be activated at any time, second-year backup Jordan Jefferson will fill in for Smith and take his repetitions at practice. It's a next man-up mentality.
Jefferson was a fourth-round selection in the 2024 draft. He knows Smith's game very well as the two were teammates at Louisiana State. Jefferson played in eight games as a rookie and made 12 tackles with one sack. He was credited with playing 151 snaps. It is only a matter of time before Smith comes back and Jefferson will not supplant Smith on the first team. However, a solid stack of practices could lead to more repetitions in games for the LSU Tigers.
DaVon Hamilton will also get a lot of additional reps as he and Jefferson will rotate the snaps. However, all eyes will be on Jefferson as he is the unknown factor.
Hamilton was drafted in the third round in the 2020 draft by the Jaguars. He made the first-string by the middle of the season and got better. Jacksonville was so impressed with his progress that the brass gave him an extension in 2023.
However, he suffered a non-football-related back injury in 2023, which saw him miss a fair portion of the season. He was not in peak shape when he returned and he slid down the depth chart. Two years later, Hamilton is fully recovered and in optimal shape to the point that if Smith missed considerable time, he could step in and perform admirably.
The Jaguars clearly have the depth to overcome Smith's trip to the PUP list. They have a solid defensive line rotation to keep them active at getting at the quarterback and stuffing the run. Both Hamilton and Jefferson could rotate in and at least keep the line humming while Smith is out.
The eyes will be on Smith during camp once he gets back to practice. Arik Armstead is moving back to defensive tackle and will play inside as opposed to on the edge where he was last season. He could always rotate and go back outside if the need be.
Smith will probably be back soon and all of this will be academic. However, in the event he isn't or in the event he misses more time later this summer, the plan is not to panic. The Jaguars will be aware and not anxious.
