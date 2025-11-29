Key Players to Watch for Jaguars vs. Titans in Key Division Bout

The AFC South is heating up between the division's top-three teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, they travel north to face their arch rivals, the Tennessee Titans, where in a divisional matchup, anything goes. This means the Jaguars must play at a high level and dominate the competition as they are expected to.

The Titans will not be a pushover by any stretch of the imagination and could give the Jaguars some issues if they aren't careful. That means Jacksonville will need these three players to step up as the ones to watch on Sunday in Nashville in this potential high-stakes game for the Jaguars.

DaVon Hamilton, Jaguars

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, and Hamilton has played a key role in this effort throughout the season. As the team continues to find ways to win and increase its spot in the postseason efforts, Hamilton remains a key figure in Jacksonville's defensive success.

Since the bye week, Hamilton has been a penetrating force in the backfield and a powerful force in the middle of the defense, including making the game-winning batted pass in the overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tennessee's offensive line will have their issues against Hamilton, who could have a productive display against one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in all facets this season.

Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver

Thomas is back in the lineup after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury. Beforehand, he had been struggling with drops and reliability on all three levels of the field, becoming a liability just one season after making the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Did the three-game absence help the second-year wideout reset for a quality run to end the regular season?

Those questions will be answered against the Titans. Thomas looks to play a key role this week and in critical matchups in the games remaining on the regular season schedule. Only time will tell how the former LSU standout performs when it matters the most.

Cole Van Lanen, right guard

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the best outcomes in recent weeks has been the meaningful downs that depth offensive lineman Van Lanen has played in recent weeks in the absence of Anton Harrison and now Patrick Mekari this week. Here is what offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said about his valuable backup:

"For him to go out there and do what he did and be able to play different positions, communicate, communicate with different guys, different schemes, different blocks, it's totally a different fit of some of those blocks, even from left to right."

Van Lanen has shown himself to be a key player in the trenches for Jacksonville, and he will once more against the Titans.

