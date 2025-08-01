What I've Heard About Jaguars Training Camp Thus Far
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed the first leg of training camp, and the reviews are positive so far.
Considering the importance of this year's training camp as the Jaguars transition to a new regime, there is no questioning the progress the franchise has made so far. It is progress that won't be defined until they hit the field in Week 1 and beyond, but progress nonetheless.
When speaking with people around the league, though, it is clear where things stand perception-wise for the Jaguars.
Here are a few things we have heard from an opposing player, an opposing coach, and an opposing scout about where the Jaguars stack up. Each individual was granted anonymity so they could freely speak.
Opposing Player
We asked one opposing NFL player with familiarity with the Jaguars in the past for his thoughts on the Travis Hunter experiment from afar. And while he has not been a witness to what Hunter has done in practice, it is clear the word has spread across the NFL.
"I thought they were crazy for the both sides thing. Playing just offense or defense alone is harder than anyone who doesn't play knows," he told Jaguars On SI.
"But everyone says he has looked good, he's conditioned. That is the biggest thing. Because practice is a few reps at a time and then someone else is in. Games can see you stay on the field for 10, 15-plays. If he is in shape like everyone says, maybe he can do it."
Opposing Coach
We talked with an NFL coach who was on the Jaguars' schedule in past years about what he has heard about the Jaguars' coaching staff, and he had some positive things to say.
"The Jaguars have not been a well-coached team for awhile. When we have played them, we knew they would make mistakes," he said.
"I do think Liam will change that. I don't know him personally but everyone who does says he is detailed and focused and won't just let things go downhill. I would be surprised if it hasn't been clear to players in camp that mistakes are no longer OK."
Opposing Scout
One scout for an AFC team spoke to us about what he thinks the best part of the Jaguars' roster is before Week 1, and there were no surprises.
"Their [defensive] ends are studs. [Josh Hines-] Allen has been really good for a long time. I thought the Georgia kid [Travon Walker] would take a few years to get going and he has turned out good. I would be surprised if he hasn't been a camp highlight reel."
