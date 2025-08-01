Ex-Jaguars' Rival Admits Historic Draft Blunders
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long history of draft busts in their own right, but their most bitter AFC rival has given them a run for their money in recent seasons.
The Tennessee Titans have made some brutal draft picks over the last few seasons, and the general manager responsible for two of them has finally fessed up to his mistakes.
Speaking with 102.5 FM in Tennessee, former Titans general manager Jon Robinson weighed in on the two picks that largely defined his tenure as general manager.
Treylon Burks
One of those decisions was drafting Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks after foolishly trading away A.J. Brown. After years of injury setbacks, the Titans moved on from Burks earlier this week.
“There was just a lot of discussion that went into that decision,” Robinson said. “Ultimately, it was my responsibility to make the decision.
“Again, if I had one of those mulligans, I would probably do that one … In hindsight, if you had a do-over, I’d be an idiot to sit here and say, `No, I’d do it again.’ No, you’d do it different. But we made the decision that we made, and then the rest is what it is.”
"Burks, a first-round pick of the team in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent the offseason recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season. He injured the shoulder after landing hard on the sideline at the completion of a play," TennesseeTitans.com said.
"Injuries plagued Burks since he first landed in Tennessee, limiting him to just 27 games over the past three seasons. Over that time, Burks caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. Burks had his best season in 2022, when he caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a score."
Isaiah Wilson
The second of those picks is Isaiah Wilson, the Georgia offensive lineman who played just three career snaps before flaming out of the NFL entirely.
“I liken [selecting Wilson] to a tee-ball game, and I don’t know if I even hit the tee [with that pick],” Robinson said. “Sometimes when you’re at a tee-ball game, and the kids will swing and they’ll hit the tee, and the ball just falls down. I don’t think I even hit the tee on that one.”
