Three Key Questions for Jaguars in 2025 Preseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into an interesting 2025 season. It's the first year of their new regime, as general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen are looking to make their mark early. The Jaguars weren't the worst team in the AFC South last season, but that doesn't excuse them from desperately needing major improvement in 2025.
It all starts at quarterback, as Trevor Lawrence is entering his fifth season in Jacksonville. The weapons have shifted quite a bit, with Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown among the newcomers. The Jaguars are hoping Lawrence can return to 2022 form, or better, under Coen's offensive scheme.
They may get an early look on Saturday, as they'll host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first preseason game of the year. It's unclear if starters will play just yet, but Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes the Jaguars are one of the few teams that absolutely need preseason the most.
Three questions that need to be answered after Jaguars preseason
Benjamin raised three questions for the Jaguars heading into the preseason:
- Can Trevor Lawrence, who's out to rebound from a turnover-marred start to his career, steady himself in his first live action under new coach Liam Coen?
- How much chemistry, if any, can Lawrence build with new wide receiver Travis Hunter during exhibition action and/or carry into the real schedule?
- Will Tank Bigsby continue to push Travis Etienne Jr., who's entering a contract year, for the right to serve as Coen's top multipurpose ball carrier?
Coen was tasked with helping the revitalization of Baker Mayfield's career in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had one of the league's most explosive offenses in 2024 with Coen's system. This was with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin dealing with injuries all season. If Lawrence can show his mastery of the offense early on, that will go a long way.
Staying on the Lawrence subject, having Hunter split out wide is a huge help. Hunter was the most dynamic player coming out of the draft, obviously due to him playing both sides of the ball. Lawrence and Hunter have obviously looked good in practice, but can they develop chemistry early against another team's defense? That'll be interesting to see.
As for the Bigsby vs Etienne Jr question, it's plausible to think that Coen could deploy a true two-back system. On their first unofficial depth chart, the Jaguars have Etienne as the main ballcarrier for now, with Bigsby behind him.
These are all questions that should be answered within the next few weeks.
