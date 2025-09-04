3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars vs. Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few more days away from a critical Week 1 home opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, and we are ready to start calling our shots.
Each week during the season, we will over a handful of bold predictions on the Jaguars and their opponents. With this in mind, here are our three bold predictions for the Jaguars in their season-opener vs. the Panthers.
Travon Walker Records 1.5 Sacks
The Jaguars are still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the status of Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who did not practice on Wednesday after an appendectomy last week. If Ekwonu can't go, the Panthers would likely turn to Yosh Nijman and Brady Christensen in relief.
This would create some favorable matchups for the entire Jaguars' defensive line, and that is without even factoring in the Panthers' two starting guards were limited on Wednesday. I am taking a stand on Walker getting 1.5 sacks to kick off his 2025, and he could even split them between rushing outside and inside.
Travis Hunter Records First NFL interception
We could go the route of projecting what Hunter's role on offense will look like. It is fair to assume he will, in some fashion, be a focal point of the offense even as he plays on both sides of the ball. But my bold prediction for him comes on defense, where he may get less oppurtunities in terms of snaps but no less of a chance to make an impact.
Hunter is a special talent as a cornerback, and the Jaguars hope their new scheme will lead to play-making oppurtunities for their defensive backs. Hunter might be the best pure playmaker of all of them, and I am looking at him to force his first turnover in his NFL debut.
Travis Etienne Finishes With Most RB Touches
The Jaguars' running back room was one of the biggest question marks of the offseason, and the frank truth is not much clarity was found over the course of training camp. All four running backs have skill sets that could allow them to play specific roles in the offense, but even the most steadfast by-committee approach has to have someone leading the way.
Against a Panthers team that struggled to stop running backs catching the ball out of the backfield a year ago, I think Travis Etienne makes the most sense to be that running back -- even if only for this specific week and matchup.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about these Week 1 predictions.
Comment on our Facebook page what you think about these Week 1 predictions WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.