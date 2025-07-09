Former Jaguars WR Allen Robinson Weighs In on Travis Hunter
Allen Robinson has joined the growing chorus of NFL veterans skeptical of Travis Hunter’s ability to consistently succeed on both sides of the ball at the highest level. Count Robinson in the doubtful category for three probable reasons.
Elite adversaries on offense, elite adversaries on defense and elite Florida heat and humidity.
“When you're talking about people who are masters of crafts at this level,” Robinson said during Monday’s edition of NFL Live, “and guys who are playing on Sundays, you're playing against guys who are great route runners. Not just good route runners, but great route runners.”
Great route runners in the AFC South alone include Houston’s Nico Collins, the Colts’ Michael Pittman and a pair of dangerous targets in Tennessee, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. Hunter and the Jaguars’ defense also get Adam Thielen in Week 1 and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 2.
Robinson entered the NFL with the Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 draft and played his first four seasons with Jacksonville. He led the NFL in 2015 with 14 touchdown receptions, including the league’s longest catch that year, connecting with Blake Bortles on a 90-yard score at New Orleans. So, Robinson knows what’s required to effectively fool NFL cornerbacks.
“You're talking about playing against corners who are great in press coverage, like your Jaylen Ramseys of the world,” said Robinson, who left Jacksonville after knee-surgery ended his 2017 season to sign with Chicago. “So, being able to get adjusted to that, and also you have to tackle Derrick Henry coming out of the backfield, that's a lot. That's a lot to add for a guy playing an extensive amount of snaps on Sundays.”
While Hunter won’t have to tackle Henry this season, he will face Chuba Hubbard, Joe Mixon and Christian McCaffrey over the first month of his NFL career. And in addition to lightning-quick, 220-pound backs, heat and humidity could cause more of a challenge for the 191-pound Hunter – even if he is able to put on more weight before the season.
Four of the Jaguars’ first six games are at EverBank Stadium during the two hottest months of the NFL season in North Florida.
“And as a person who's played in Duval,” Robinson said, “I know how hot it can get down there. So, it can be challenging.”
