3 Changes Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Can Make in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile worked magic in his first season as defensive coordinator.

The Jaguars' defense, which was one of the NFL's worst in 2024, quickly improved under Campanile and became a genuine top-10 unit. But entering the 2026 offseason, there will be ways for Campanile and the Jaguars to reach new heights.

More Man Coverage

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile hugs safety Andrew Wingard (42) before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best defenses in the NFL are able to throw changeups at offenses throughout the course of a game and, of course, a season. The Jaguars threw plenty of those at opposing units in Campanile's first season as coordinator, with his unique fronts and pressure looks frequently keeping coordinators on their toes. With that said, there are ways for Campanile and the Jaguars to spread their wings and get a little more variety.

The Jaguars were a predominantly zone-based defense last season, with the thought being that having vision on the quarterback would lend to more takeaways for a Jaguars defense that struggled to force turnovers in 2024. While the Jaguars, and no team, will ever be a 100% zone-based scheme, the Jaguars could certainly use more man coverage next year just to mix things up. That should be a focus when adding cornerbacks.

The Travis Hunter Equation

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the biggest and most obvious one. Last year, Hunter played twice as many snaps on offense at wide receiver than he did on defense at cornerback. It showed at times as Hunter would occasionally appear out of the rhythm of the game when put at defense. At other times, he looked like the natural and clear-cut shut-down cornerback he has always been.

More Hunter on defense next year will be a massive change for Campanile's unit. Campanile and the rest of the Jaguars' staff should fully embrace the idea of Hunter as their No. 1 cornerback, a sudden and significant shift from his usage a year ago.

Travon Walker's Role

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find interior pass-rushers in the NFL. They are getting paid more and more and getting drafted earlier each year. Teams are also much less inclined to let their interior play-makers hit free agency, as well. As a result, it could be tough for the Jaguars to find such players this offseason.

With that in mind, the Jaguars might already have one at home. Travon Walker was used as an interior pass-rusher more and more last season, and the Jaguars should lean into this trend even more in 2026 and build their edge depth to supplement it.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.