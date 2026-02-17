Why the Numbers Back Up Travis Hunter's Shift to Defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Travis Hunter experience is taking another turn in 2026.

After Hunter's rookie year was cut short due to a knee injury, it seems many expected for the Jaguars to run it back with the same plan from his rookie year for 2026. This never made much sense, though, and the Jaguars and Liam Coen are clearly moving in a different direction.

The Jaguars' decision to have Hunter prepare for a 2026 season with more snaps at cornerback than at wide receiver makes all of the sense in the world, but yet some are still mystified by it. Despite that, the numbers seem to agree with the Jaguars, too.

Hunter's Numbers

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at Hunter's move to primarily defense and what the numbers say behind it. As expected, they came to the same conclusion that the Jaguars have evidently come to.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jacksonville gave Hunter opportunities on both sides of the ball straight away, with some definite bias toward playing wide receiver, but the early results tilted towards a full-time position on defense. Hunter played 323 offensive snaps in his rookie season, earning a 62.2 PFF offensive grade," PFF said.

"On defense, he logged 162 snaps and posted a 73.2 PFF defensive grade. Granted, neither sample was massive — and Hunter’s NFL tape pales in comparison to his library of film at Colorado (both in quality and quantity) — but the difference between the two grades was consistent with what evaluators have always believed."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, Hunter has always been a more natural cornerback than wide receiver. He has the skill set to thrive at both, but his best position -- and where the Jaguars happen to need him the most -- are on defense. This has always been the case, but it is even more so evident entering 2026 than it was during his rookie season.

"Hunter looks more comfortable, more refined and more impactful when aligned at cornerback. This was also the case during his final collegiate season at Colorado," PFF said.

"En route to winning the Heisman Trophy, Hunter graded marginally better on defense (88.2) than offense (86.3). Again, the gap isn’t dramatic, but it reinforces the idea that Hunter’s highest-level play came on the defensive side."

In short, do not panic. The Jaguars' move with Hunter makes more sense, frankly, than their year one plan for him ever did, which is an encouraging sign.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.