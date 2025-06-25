Who Will Be the No. 2 Target in Jaguars Offense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new era of the franchise as they look to get into consistent winning ways under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
The roster is young, filled with talented and displaying a nice mixture of veterans who remain young and quality players at their respective positions. With a new head coach and play-caller, defensive coordinator, and overall coaching staff, the Jaguars could be a favorite to go from worst-to-first in 2025.
One of the key pieces to the Jaguars potential success is Coen's offense, which will have plenty of eyeballs after his successful stints with the Los Angele Rams, Kentucky Wildcats, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator, leading these teams to efficient play despite any potential cirrcumstance that arose (i.e. injuries to key players in Los Angeles and Tampa Bay).
Coen comes from the coaching staff of Rams head coach Sean McVay as a former assistant wide receiver and quarterbacks coach before his transition to offensive coordinator. From there, he has implemented the wide-zone system and a creative run game that help the Buccaneers turn into a elite offense in 2024.
He brings that same offense system to Jacksonville where he will look to get Trevor Lawrence going and into the top-tier passer he can become. Second-year player and rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. is the top playmaker on the Jaguars offense but afterwards, it is a bit of an unknown of who will be the No. 2 target in this passing offense.
We can eliminate the running backs, though both Bucky Irving and Rachaad White had 50-plus targets for the Buccaneers last season. That leaves the projected No. 2 wide receiver and top tight end, rookie Travis Hunter and tight end Brenton Strange.
Mike Evans received the most targets in Tampa Bay last season with 110 while maintaining his 1,000 yard season streak. Behind him in targets was tight end Cade Otton at 87 targets with an oft-injured Chris Godwin at 62. We can expect one of Strange and Hunter to see the remaining top three targets in the passing game in 2025.
Assuming he can stay healthy as a rookie, Hunter should be the No. 2 target in the Jaguars passing game under Coen. While he will see playing time on defense, it shouldn't affect his ability to be a reliable playmaker for Lawrence as the No. 2 guy with Thomas. Strange will likely see plenty of targets as a sure-handed pass catcher, giving Jacksonville sufficient targets in the passing game for Lawrence heading into training camp.
