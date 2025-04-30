Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Rookie of the Year Candidate?
The Jacksonville Jaguars got one of the best, if not the best, players in the 2025 NFL Draft in Travis Hunter. One thing is for sure: Hunter is the best overall playermaker in his class. The Jaguars moved up to take him with the second overall pick. Hunter can do it all on both sides of the ball.
He can play wide receiver and cover wide receivers at the cornerback position. Hunter is a player you do not see every year in the draft. His kind of skill set is special and that his why the Jaguars made the move to go get him
Now, the biggest question for the Jaguars and Hunter is going to be how much he will play both ways. Hunter has been clear that he wants and plans on playing on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars are likely on board with that because they traded up to get him. The way it is going to look is unknown, but we do know that Hunter was elite at both positions coming out of college.
That is why Hunter will be one of the favorites to win NFL Rookie of the Year in 2025. Hunter does not mind the pressure at all. He is ready to work and help the Jaguars win games.
With the completion of the 2025 NFL Draft, rosters are starting to take shape for next season. This year’s rookie class carries plenty of intrigue, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter attempting to play every down for the Jacksonville Jaguars," said Scott Phillips of The Athletic.
"But despite Hunter’s quest for modern NFL history by playing on both sides of the ball, the opening odds board for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is led by the tandem of Tennessee Titans quarterback and No. 1 pick Cam Ward and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty."
"While the two stars lead the way on the betting board, there is a talented crop of rookie classmates hoping to make an immediate impact behind Ward and Jeanty. Competition for the award on the offensive side includes wide receivers like Hunter and new Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Other lead backs like Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton are also firmly in the Rookie of the Year equation."
To always get our updates, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us now by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.