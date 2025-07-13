Jaguars Lucky to Avoid Challenging New NFL Trend
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter to a historic deal earlier this summer.
As it turns out, thanks to the Hunter trade with the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars are going to be able to miss out on another historic contract situation.
As things stand today, only two of the NFL's 32 second-round picks have signed their rookie deals, and it looks like holdouts are on the horizon.
But since the Jaguars traded their 2025 second pick to the Browns, they have no questions about their rookies reporting for training camp in the coming week.
"Rookies for the Los Angeles Chargers reported to training camp Saturday, and every player was there except one: No. 55 overall pick wide receiver Tre Harris out of Ole Miss. NFL Media reports the second-round pick is officially a training camp holdout, and it could spell trouble for other NFL teams that made a second-round pick in this year's draft," CBS Sports said.
"While the reason Harris is holding out was not specifically stated, it's not tough to figure out. In fact, he may not be the only second-round pick to hold out this month. Out of the 32 second-round picks made in April, just two have signed their contracts," CBS said.
"The Houston Texans gave wide receiver Jayden Higgins an unprecedented rookie deal in May, gifting him a fully-guaranteed contract. Then, the Cleveland Browns gave linebacker Carson Schwesinger a fully-guaranteed contract as well. We know that New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has been fighting behind the scenes for a fully-guaranteed contract, and odds are he's not the only second-round pick looking to follow in the footsteps of Higgins and Schwesigner."
The Jaguars did still make the normal amount of two Day 2 selections, but rookie safety Caleb Ransaw and rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum were both third-round picks and are already under contract.
So while most of the rest of the NFL is dealing with the fallout of the recent guaranteed contract situations, the Jaguars are set to enter training camp with absolutely zero contract drama from their own rookie class.
In other words, they are full speed ahead.
