Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Weighs in on Travis Hunter's Challenges
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a brand new weapon in star rookie Travis Hunter, but he knows even the most talented rookies have to make adjustments.
Earlier this week at the American Century Golf Tournament, Lawrence spoke on some of the challenges that Hunter will face as a rookie in 2025.
"I think it is the commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It's a lot on a rookie," he said. "It's challenging to learn everything, and he's done a nice job and we still have work to do and we're going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September."
Learning one playbook is hard enough, but Hunter is the only player in the NFL who will have to learn two as he navigates between playing both wide receiver and cornerback.
It is nothing new for Hunter, who played both positions during his entire college career. But an NFL playbook is a completely different story, especially when it comes to Coen's extensive and layered scheme.
Hunter had a smooth offseason program and drew plenty of praise from his teammates and staff when it came to how he handled playing a role on both offense and defense. Now, he will have to prove it again over the course of training camp and, eventually, Week 1.
“He has a lot of juice. He can run all day, has a lot of energy. I love it, good energy. He is always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, he can just go. He's like a kid; just runs around all day, he doesn’t get tired, it seems like. You can’t have enough of that," Lawrence said in May.
"As far as his talent, it kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he is very explosive. I just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s been impressive to watch, and we have been able to connect a couple of times. He is only going to keep getting better and better. We have only worked together for a couple of days now, so we have some time to really dial in on the details.”
