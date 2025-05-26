Jaguars' Travis Hunter Caps Off Life-Changing Month With Nuptials
Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter has had a busy month to say the least.
A few weeks of the heels of being the No, 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and landing back in his home state -- and prime fishing location -- of Florida, Hunter graduated from the University of Colorado.
Now, Hunter has hit another life milestone.
Over the weekend, Hunter married his fiancé Leanna De La Fuente after the couple became engaged in February 2024.
It has been quite the month for Hunter, who has seemingly hit life goal after life goal while at the same time providing a spark to the Jaguars' fan base and even the city of Jacksonville as a whole.
"You’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare. As a person, he's also rare. Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who by being nothing more than who they are elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the team traded up for Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"We're not going to ask him to be any more than him because by doing so, he elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right? Along the way you can count however many drafts you want to, there are players who have the capacity to alter a game. There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team. There are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. Travis, while he has a lot to still earn, in our eyes, has the potential to do just that."
Hunter has been a standout for the Jaguars thus far this offseason, in large part due to just the way he practices and goes about his work with a clear joy and love for football.
Hunter has been lauded by the Jaguars as mature beyond his years. Now, the newly-married man will be able to hit even more milestones and life goals moving forward.
