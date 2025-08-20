Will Travis Hunter Play in Preseason Week 3 vs. Dolphins?
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been able to see what they have in second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. as much as they would like. All reports coming out of training camp suggest that the former Colorado Buffaloes star has been impressive on both sides of the ball. However, he's hardly seen any action in preseason ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign.
He played 18 total snaps in the Jags' first exhibition against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 as a wide receiver and eight as a cornerback. He showed some encouraging signs on both offense and defense, registering two catches for nine yards and shutting down his assignment, avoiding any targets in his shift at corner. However, he did miss a tackle.
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to build on his first outing, as he was held out of the Jags' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. He also missed the final practice of that week's training camp with what Head Coach Liam Coen called an upper-body injury. He returned to the field for Day 17, appearing in individual and team drills, but Jacksonville had a light workout without pads.
Liam Coen still unsure of Travis Hunter Jr.'s status for preseason Game 3 against Miami Dolphins
Head Coach Liam Coen previously called Travis Hunter Jr.'s absence in last week's training camp and the Jacksonville Jaguars' second preseason game a precautionary measure. It's certainly an encouraging sign to see him back at practice in training camp, even if it wasn't a full-contact day.
With the Jags aiming for their second-overall pick to play 80 percent of snaps on both offense and defense, Hunter Jr. will need all the preseason reps he can get to prepare for the grind of the 2025 NFL campaign. Speaking after training camp, Liam Coen said he'll have to gauge his rookie's health to determine if he'll be good to go against the Miami Dolphins:
"I've got to see what he looks like tomorrow. I think the goal is to try to get him out there for the joint. Like, that's probably the more important, if we have to be smart with him tomorrow in order to get him out there in the joint, that would be the preference, just for that quality work for him, especially on both sides. So, we'll see about how he feels tomorrow and kind of make a smart decision based on tomorrow."
Hopefully, Hunter Jr. can prove that his condition isn't anything serious. He'll have to be available in the Jags' joint practice against the Dolphins and progress well if he wants to play in preseason Week 3.
