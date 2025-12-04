Jaguars Must Capitalize on Unique Critical Opportunity vs. Colts

It might not seem like a big deal that the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans last week, but that win turned out to be much more important than initially expected. With that victory, the Jags jumped to the top of the AFC South division, with the Indianapolis Colts falling flat, 20-16, against the Houston Texans on the same day.



Both Jacksonville and Indy are now 8-4, but the former is currently boasting a rarely-seen "common opponents" tiebreaker. That doesn't mean much, though, as the Jaguars and the Colts go head-to-head in Week 14 to see who will take a one-game lead in the division. The winner of this one will get a crucial leg up in the AFC South, while the loser will be in danger of losing out on a Wild Card spot. This upcoming bout couldn't be more important for Jacksonville. Thankfully, they have an advantage that could prove instrumental come season's end.



Jaguars have to capitalize on Daniel Jones' injury



The Indianapolis Colts jumped out to a seemingly insurmountable lead in the standings, coasting to a 7-1 record behind the strength of an offense that was on pace to be one of the most lethal attacks in NFL history. They got to that point largely due to a resurgent campaign from Daniel Jones, who was having a renaissance season under Head Coach Shane Steichen. However, he's come back to Earth during Indy's recent struggles, in which the Colts have gone just 1-3 in their last four games.



He played decently well in Indianapolis' loss to the Houston Texans, finishing with 201 yards and two touchdowns on 52 percent completion. However, the defense was able to keep him contained on the ground, sacking him once, forcing a fumble, and allowing just one rush for one yard. Of course, credit has to go to Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and the Texans' fearsome pass rush; however, Jones was also playing on a fractured fibula that clearly affected his mobility and evasiveness. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on his impressive performance in light of the injury:



#Colts QB Daniel Jones throwing a couple play action passes. Doesn’t look as fluid or fast as normal, presumably due to his fibula injury.



"I have seen some crazy stuff in terms of what you're able to play with at the quarterback position, especially if you understand that as a staff and try to mold the plan to let them go operate without maybe putting them in situations where you're asking them to go and do too much. Without knowing that, plays are going to happen, scrambles, movements, but he's playing at a high level all season this year. They've protected him at a really high level as well. I think their O-line has played well this whole season, so it's definitely doable."

