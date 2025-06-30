Analyst Hints at Jags' Travis Hunter Breaking Record in First Year
The expectations for the Jacksonville Jaguars are through the roof ever since the start of the offseason. The Jaguars made a flurry of moves, including bringing in notable free agents like offensive guard Patrick Mekari and WR Dyami Brown.
However, first-time general manager Jeff Gladstone made it clear the Jaguars were trending towards a new culture when he traded up to the second overall pick to select Colorado's Travis Hunter. They're looking to the future, and this was simply the first step.
Expectations were high for Hunter from the start, as is typical for any top-3 pick. With all the progress he's made so far, it's safe to say that there's even more hype around Hunter now. Following a Jaguars' practice, where Hunter played both positions in minicamp, NFL analyst Danny Parkinssaid on the “First Things First” show that Hunter will be one of the most exciting players this upcoming year.
“Travis Hunter, they, the Jaguars, are telling everybody what their plan is, and we’re all like, are they really going to play him both ways? They traded up from five to two to get him. They are working him out on both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to set the record for most snaps played in NFL history as a rookie.”
Parkins argued that Hunter would break the record for most snaps played in a single season, a record that was set back in 2014, when Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins played 1,357 snaps:
“He played 1,483 snaps. In 13 games, and I know it’s College v. The Pros, and there’s a jump up there, but 1,483 snaps would shatter the record for most snaps by a player in a single season, and he gets four extra games to do it.
“Shohei Otani changed how we think about baseball. This guy, just by being on the field, the volume of plays that I think he is going to be, is going to change the way we think about what is athletically possible for football.”
Even though this seems far-fetched now, Hunter is the only player that could geniunely pull it off. Parkins claimed that if Hunter continues to play consistent snaps throughout the season (and barring injury), the record will be well in sight for the aspiring star.
