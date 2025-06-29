Travis Hunter Leaving His Mark on Jaguars' Edgar Bennett
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how key the development of star rookie Travis Hunter is, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
And to help Hunter get to where they need him to be, they will need to lean on the expertise of wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett -- one of the most veteran members of their staff and the former position coach of Davante Adams.
For Bennett, it is clear Hunter has already left his mark with the way he approaches his day-to-day role as a two-way player.
"Very, very coachable. He attacks today. Always has a smile on his face, tremendous energy and just he wants that information. He wants to continue -- his path is growth, and so I love that about him. And, you know, like I said, he attacks each and every day," Bennett said at the end of OTAs earlier this offseason.
By all accounts, Hunter has been a tireless worker for the Jaguars since they traded with the Cleveland Browns to select him at No. 2 overall. He has spent time at both wide receiver and cornerback and has proven that he has the work ethic and determination to make his transition a smooth one.
Watching Hunter practice makes clear how important his role is to him. At rookie minicamp, Hunter frequently jumped to the front of the line in drills if he deemed himself needing of a do-over.
It is the little things like that which make Hunter who he is. The little things that have already stood out to Bennett, who will be tasked with turning those little things into every day consistency.
"Because that's who he is. With him being the best version of himself. I mean, that's why he's been so successful, because the key is consistency," Bennett said.
"That's why we do it a certain way. From a fundamental technique standpoint, we're building consistency. We want to be the best version of ourselves each and every time we get a chance to line up against an opponent or a defender, and so that helps in that. And I think he wants to be perfect. He wants to be he wants to do it the right way."
