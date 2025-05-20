Reality Star’s Advice for Travis Hunter Takes the Cake
If the NFL is the ultimate reality show, Travis Hunter’s rookie season should be the leading candidate for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
And to help Hunter through the next 33 weeks, one experienced reality star offered some great advice on Monday -- one day after Hunter's birthday.
“We all know who he is,” said West Wilson, star of Bravo’s reality series Summer House, on Good Morning Football.
“He's going to be hearing a lot of stuff, people telling him to probably stick to offense. He's going to be nose-deep into two different playbooks. I would mention to him, ‘Enjoy the moment, Travis. Have some fun.’ Maybe hit up a local bar in Jacksonville. I don’t know if he’s 21, but just have fun. It's going to be a lot. I don't think anyone's been full-time two ways in, maybe ever.
“So, there's going to be a lot going on, a lot of things to learn, extra film, but have some fun, Travis. Travis seems like a fun, very fun guy, smart, fun, everything. So, yeah, go have a piece of cheesecake after dinner one night. Skip the film one night and get a piece of cheesecake.”
For the record, Hunter just turned 22 on Sunday, so he's legally eligible to consume alcohol from local Jacksonville establishments. As far as the last prominent two-way player, his college coach Deion Sanders spent the 1996 season taking regular snaps on both sides of the ball. And with regard to taking time to himself, well, Jacksonville lists Hunter at 6-1 and just 185 pounds, meaning his metabolism likely has at least another 18 years before it betrays him.
So, Hunter can eat cake.
But even if Hunter sneaks an occasional piece of divine dessert in attempt to circumvent his rigid load-management and nutritional program, he loves football too much to skip film. Plus, his schedule might force him to choose between cheesecake and a morning fishing excursion.
And one former NFL player doesn’t think Hunter can have his cake and eat it, too.
“I don't even think there's going to be time for him to eat cheesecake because he's going to be in a training room,” said 11-year NFL veteran Michael Brockers, a guest host on GMFB.
“Learning an offensive playbook isn't easy, and learning a defensive playbook on top of that isn't easy. So, for him to be successful at both, definitely he has to take care of his body.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on this Hunter take!
Please let us know your thoughts on this Hunter take when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.