How Liam Coen Has Jaguars Preparing for Crucial Colts Collision

When's the last time that the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the most important game of the Week 14 slate in an NFL season? I can't tell you the answer off the top of my head, but I do know that this team got the opportunity to do so this year, scheduled for a critical divisional clash with the Indianapolis Colts.



After downing the Tennessee Titans 25-3, the Jaguars moved to 8-4 on the season. The Colts lost to the Houston Texans, 20-16, on the same day, allowing Jacksonville to vault them in the standings and take the lead in the AFC South due to a "common opponents" tiebreaker. However, the Jaguars have to ensure that their stay at the top of the division isn't short-lived, as Indy could rip the crown right back from them in Week 14.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars have an imperative week of practice



Appearing on Good Morning Football, Head Coach Liam Coen told Manti Te'o that he gave the Jacksonville Jaguars the day off on Monday. They had earned it, capping off a three-game win streak with a dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans on the road. As critical as preparation can be, rest and recovery are just as important in a sport as physically demanding as football.



Coen has preached practice, process, and preparation all season, though. There's no doubt that he'll be demanding excellence from his players in the week leading up to their momentous bout with the Indianapolis Colts. The winner of this upcoming game will take a commanding lead in the AFC South standings with just four weeks left in the season. The loser will have to keep pace with a handful of challengers just to maintain a Wild Card bid. Coen spoke on the message he wants to give his Jaguars this week:



"Let's go 1-0 this week again."



Coach Coen on continuing to improve while winning.



(via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/8z8WqKuDsw — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 2, 2025

"Let's go 1-0 this week again. That's really been the message since the bye, is focusing on ourselves, really locked in on us, right? If we can handle ourselves, play better football at each and every week, and continue to get better as a team — that's the beautiful thing about this game is you can win and still have so much to clean up and improve upon, and that allows us to keep coaching.

If we were playing our best football week in and week out, you know, there's not a lot more to coach. And you kind of have to work in a results-based business, and for us, it's been all about the process, our process throughout the week, our preparation, and then letting it go rip on Sundays and see what the results are. We've got new standards in the way we're trying to do things, the way that we try to prepare, and get these guys to go play. So, this is a statement opportunity for us, though, this Sunday coming up against Indy."

To see how ready Liam Coen has his Jaguars for the Colts, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.