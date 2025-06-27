How Many Wide Receivers Will The Jaguars Keep?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will head into training camp next month with a lot of new faces in the building. The Jaguars have shaken things up this offseason in many ways that set themselves up for success next season. The Jaguars will enter their first training camp under new head coach Liam Coen. Coen will start his process of making his first official 53-man roster.
The Jaguars will go into the first training camp under Coen with a lot of holes to fill. Coen and his coaching staff will be ready to see which players will set up and find their way onto the roster and what players will make a statement in training camp. This is the last start before the start of the new season. These players will have their last chance to make an impression on the coaching staff.
One position group that is going to be fun to watch and interesting to see in training camp is the wide receiver group. It is going to be interesting to see what receivers the Jaguars will keep on their roster and how many they end up with on their team to start the season. This group is led by Brian Thomas Jr. Now, the Jaguars will look to find No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 wide receivers to help the offense.
Juston Lewis of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union gave his observations of the wide receiver group heading into training camp.
"Thomas is the headliner here. How will he follow up his historic rookie season? Especially with the additions of Hunter and Brown into the fold.
Brown was one of the best performers this offseason and will carry a share of Jacksonville's offensive load. Hunter has spent a lot of time with Jacksonville's offense so far, but we still don't know what his split will be between offense and defense.
The team moved on from Gabe Davis and didn't draft a rookie other than Hunter, so they're comfortable here."
The receiver position will be important for the offense to be successful next year. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs more than one target to be able to throw the ball to next season. Who will step up for the Jaguars in training camp?
