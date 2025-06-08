Jaguars' Dynamic Duo Land on Top-30 WR Lists
Everyone will always have their own opinions on who the best receivers in the league are. Some value physical stature: you're D.K. Metcalfs and A.J. Browns of the NFL. Some will put an emphasis on numerical stats, some will even take personality into consideration.
With all being said, usually most fans, T.V. personalities and analysts will agree on certain tiers or ranges that players fall into. But sometimes even the slightest tweaks in the rankings is enough to cause disputes.
Recently, Gregg Rosenthal was joined by Patrick Claybon and Matt Harmon of Yahoo! Sports to draft the top-30 wide receivers in the NFL on his podcast "NFL Daily." This was the final result:
Brian Thomas Jr. was taken off the board in their mock receievrs draft at 9th by Rosenthal. He showed out his rookie year, even taking home Pro Bowl honors. With Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback, his future is very bright.
"This was supposed to be some sort of one trick pony, [but] he hits a turbo button when they hit him on some of these slants, which is rare," said Rosenthal. "His ability to change speeds...his ability to decelerate is something else. I don't know if the numbers reflect that but I just don't think many people move like him. He's obviously got the size, the strength, the production last year. I'm already ready to like stamp him top-10 heading into his second year."
Matt Harmon chimed in with a few statistics to add on to Rosenthal's praise:
"He has a real rare skillset, 80.8% success rate versus press coverage," Harmon continued. "Another guy that is built like a vertical freakshow X receiver but he also averaged over 10 yards per target on screen passes. You can do whatever you want with him, there aren't a lot of guys who are built to do that. The sky's the limit for him."
However, Thomas Jr. wasn't the only Jaguars receiver to be taken in the top 30. At pick 25, Harmon took Travis Hunter as the first rookie to be selected.
"That could be one of those duos [Thomas Jr. and Hunter] in a couple years where we'll say they're both top 10 receivers in the NFL," exclaimed Harmon. "I think Travis Hunter is going to be that type of guy in the NFL and I think that he will primarily be a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars."
