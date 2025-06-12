Jaguars' Travis Hunter on NFL Transition and DB Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars created a lot of noise when they moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft and selected Travis Hunter with the second overall pick.
It sent shock waves around the National Football League because everyone was surprised to see a team pass on a very special talent like Hunter, who you do not see often come out of the draft. Hunter is the real deal.
Hunter plays both ways. He is a wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball, and on the defensive side, he plays cornerback. It has been important for Hunter to let everyone know he wants to play both ways in the NFL, and if they do not let him, it will be a waste of his talent. And by the Jaguars trading up to pick him, everything has always pointed to them letting him play both ways next season.
Now as the season is almost coming and the Jaguars are in minicamp and looking to get better as a team, so is Hunter. Hunter knows he has a lot of talent but it is his hard work that got him here, and he will continue to work hard and improve going into his rookie season.
“It’s been very easy for me. The guys come in, and I bring the juice every day. I always got a smile
on my face, making everyone laugh when I got the chance. Been fun, having fun, and just being kids out here, loving it and living our dream," said Hunter on Wednesday.
Hunter also talked about his defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins and secondary coach Ron Milus and how he has gotten better because of them.
“Just going to work. That’s all it’s been. Me and him going to work, Coach Bennett [Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett] going to work, we’ve just been doing our thing.”
“It’s very big because I get a short little walkthrough before the walkthrough. So, it gets my mental
right and ready to go.”
Everyone will have eyes on Hunter next season. Especially to see what ways he plays mostly. Hunter wants to be the best, and he has the work ethic to do it. Next for Hunter is getting better and continuing to build chemistry with his teammates and coaches.
