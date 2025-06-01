Impact that Jaguars' Travis Hunter Has on the Depth Chart
All the buzz lately coming out of Jacksonville has been about Travis Hunter.
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft and selected Hunter with the second overall pick. It sent shock waves around the National Football League because everyone was surprised to see a team pass on a very special talent like Hunter, who you do not see often come out of the draft.
Hunter plays both ways. He is a wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball, and on the defensive side, he plays cornerback. It has been important for Hunter to let everyone know he wants to play both ways in the NFL and if they do not let him, it will be wasting his talent. And by the Jaguars trading up to pick him, and signs point to them letting him play both ways next season.
Last week the Jaguars opened up OTAs. And all eyes were on Hunter to see what he was doing at practice and where he was playing. Hunter spent time on both sides of the ball during the first week of OTAs.
“Got a lot of juice. He can run all day,” Lawrence said. “He’s like a kid, he doesn’t get tired it seems like. You can’t have enough of that."
“As far as talent, it speaks for itself, ball skills, run after the catch, he’s very explosive. I didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch. We’ve gotten to connect a couple times, it’s only going to get better and better.”
Now the interesting thing that we will keep our eyes on is how does Hunter impact the depth chart of the team. With him playing both ways, does the team factor that in when they are making their depth chart?
It is all going to depend on how the Jaguars handle Hunter's reps in practice and leading up to the season on what they see him playing more of.
Because, as great as Hunter is, it is going to take a toll on his body fast if he is playing both sides of the ball all the time. And in the NFL, it can be more difficult because of how talented players are. Still Hunter is special and will be a star for the Jaguars for years to come.
