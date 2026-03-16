3 Positions the Jaguars Don’t Need to Use a Top-100 Pick On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have quite a few priorities set after the first week of the offseason.

As things stand today, it is clear where the Jaguars stand at a few key positions and where their biggest needs are. But what about where their biggest strengths are?

Running Back

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) react after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars very clearly have their running back room set for next season. Perhaps the Jaguars want to take a late Day 3 flyer on a return specialist, but otherwise the Jaguars have no real need at running back thanks to the trio of Chris Rodriguez Jr., Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen. With Rodriguez and Tuten shouldering the load in the running game and Allen taking passing down reps, there just are not many running back reps to go around.

It remains to be seen who leads the Jaguars' rushing attack next season, or if anyone at all leads it. For now, it seems like the Jaguars are likely to have Tuten and Rodriguez split the work, which would negate any need for them to use a pick of significance on the position. This went from a need to a strength fairly quickly.

Safety

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Jaguars lost starting safety Andrew Wingard in free agency. Even with that in mind, I do not think the Jaguars need to invest a high pick in the safety position thanks to their returning talent at the spot. Eric Murray is there as the reliable veteran, Antonio Johnson is coming off a big season and Caleb Ransaw is returning from injury.

Perhaps the Jaguars add a safety to compete with Rayuan Lane on special teams, but Lane shined as a rookie and even impressed on defense. This would give the Jaguars four solid safeties right off the bat, pushing a safety need to next offseason when they can reevaluate Murray's standing moving forward.

Cornerback

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' top need moving forward likely would have been cornerback if the Jaguars didn't re-sign Montaric Brown. Brown should slot into the starting cornerback role opposite of Travis Hunter and the Jaguars should have no concerns with that duo entering the season.

Jacksonville does have two cornerbacks coming off season-ending injuries with Hunter and Jourdan Lewis, so they will need to spend a pick on the position at some point. They just do not need to do so early in the draft. Maybe next offseason, but not this one.