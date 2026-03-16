3 Positions the Jaguars Don’t Need to Use a Top-100 Pick On
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have quite a few priorities set after the first week of the offseason.
As things stand today, it is clear where the Jaguars stand at a few key positions and where their biggest needs are. But what about where their biggest strengths are?
Running Back
The Jaguars very clearly have their running back room set for next season. Perhaps the Jaguars want to take a late Day 3 flyer on a return specialist, but otherwise the Jaguars have no real need at running back thanks to the trio of Chris Rodriguez Jr., Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen. With Rodriguez and Tuten shouldering the load in the running game and Allen taking passing down reps, there just are not many running back reps to go around.
It remains to be seen who leads the Jaguars' rushing attack next season, or if anyone at all leads it. For now, it seems like the Jaguars are likely to have Tuten and Rodriguez split the work, which would negate any need for them to use a pick of significance on the position. This went from a need to a strength fairly quickly.
Safety
Yes, the Jaguars lost starting safety Andrew Wingard in free agency. Even with that in mind, I do not think the Jaguars need to invest a high pick in the safety position thanks to their returning talent at the spot. Eric Murray is there as the reliable veteran, Antonio Johnson is coming off a big season and Caleb Ransaw is returning from injury.
Perhaps the Jaguars add a safety to compete with Rayuan Lane on special teams, but Lane shined as a rookie and even impressed on defense. This would give the Jaguars four solid safeties right off the bat, pushing a safety need to next offseason when they can reevaluate Murray's standing moving forward.
Cornerback
The Jaguars' top need moving forward likely would have been cornerback if the Jaguars didn't re-sign Montaric Brown. Brown should slot into the starting cornerback role opposite of Travis Hunter and the Jaguars should have no concerns with that duo entering the season.
Jacksonville does have two cornerbacks coming off season-ending injuries with Hunter and Jourdan Lewis, so they will need to spend a pick on the position at some point. They just do not need to do so early in the draft. Maybe next offseason, but not this one.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley