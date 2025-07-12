Jaguars' Travis Hunter Has Plenty of Supporters
For those in the public eye, some make it easy for society to cheer for. Some have a great story, others have faced adversity or hardship, while some are underdogs facing an uphill battle all the same. The sports world has all kinds of players that evoke feelings of rootability.
In a recent compilation from NFL.com, One player to root for from each NFC team listed was a wide array of players who have each touched the hearts of sports fans, one way or another. They are the ones that, even if a fan has hatred for the team they represent, the player
Notable names on the list for the AFC include celebrated veteran Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos, a No. 4 overall selection at quarterback flirting with bust status like Anthony Richardson, and a superstar tight end who has suffered criticism in Baltimore after rare drops in the AFC Championship Game, Mark Andrews.
Rookie Travis Hunter was presented as the choice for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"We are in uncharted territory, and I am a fan of the exploration. It certainly looks like the Jaguars are going to grant Hunter his wish, allowing him to be a modern-era unicorn and play on offense and defense in his rookie year."
"Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce-- whose Chiefs will visit Jacksonville in Week 5-- is already predicting that teams will base their offensive strategy on wearing out Hunter when he’s playing cornerback. That’s a lot of power for a guy who has yet to play an NFL snap, but the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is different."
"The two-way star has always expressed supreme confidence in his endurance. If he’s up to the challenge, we’ll witness some things we’ve never seen before. I’m here for it."
While it's rare when the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is named on a ledger of rootable NFL players, Travis Hunter is facing a challenge that, if successful, will vault him to the top of the list of current icons in the world of sports.
With so many pundits and players speaking out skeptically on Hunter playing both offense and defense in a full-time role, the public seems to want to see something revolutionary and exciting, thus the impressive Q-Rating.
If Travis Hunter succeeds in Duval, there will be a lot of new eyes focused on the underdog Jaguars, and the team will find themselves rootable as well.
