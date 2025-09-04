Jaguars Mailbag: Previewing Panthers, Travon Walker and More
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on the Panthers, the 2025 season and more.
Q: Did we ever figure out of Tank's cryptic lying nose tweet was Jaguars related?
A: It was the Big Mac of nothing-burgers. It was absolutely nothing to care about. That entire day is a reason why you should trust your local coverage. We knew the tweet was not about a trade or unhappiness with the Jaguars, but people did not believe us. We also knew Travis Etienne cancelled his presser that day because of cramps because, well, we saw him with the trainer. Yet conspiracy theories persisted. It was a very annoying day.
Q: What do you think are the chances we see a Travon Walker extension during this season? As other people have pointed out, if he has a monster year that number is gonna go WAY up so I would think it’d be a priority already
A: I could see it happening, though I have not heard anything one way or another. I do know the new regime loves Walker, though, so it will happen one way or another.
Q: Should the Jags consider moving Lloyd to Sam?
A: No, because Dennis Gardeck is a good Sam. Gardeck is a better coverage player and pass-rusher than Lloyd, who is a good thumping inside linebacker.
Q: How does Jarrian Jones fit into the secondary this year?
A: For right now, he is both CB3 and CB4. When Travis Hunter is off the field, he will be on it in three-receiver sets. When Hunter is playing defense, he will be the top backup. When Buster Brown returns could make things interesting, though.
Q: How did Cole Van Lanen gain the confidence of the coaching staff? What did I miss?
A: A lot of it likely has to do with his past tape and the fact that Tony Boselli is keenly aware of the progress Van Lanen has made over the last several years.
Q: What exactly is Tony Boselli’s EVP role? Does he have any veto power over either Coen or Gladstone or is he more of an advisor? Do all 3 report directly to Shad? It certainly seems like those guys get along great and have synergy right now but do you think the relationship is structured in such a way to survive disagreements and difficult times?
A: Everything I have heard from those inside the building is that it has been a harmonious partership so far, even more so than the most positive days of the Baalke/Pederson era. They do all report to Shad, but I do not think there is any pulling rank or overulling. They come to a decision as a concensus, though I doubt they will put much on Liam Coen's plate he doesn't want.
Q: Is safety our weakest position group? The combination of Dewey and Murray scares me a little.
A: I think it is up there. The upside is that they are two veteran guys who should at least know where they are expected to be, but there is a lack of playmaking and athleticism the Jaguars will have to work around.
Q: Seems like we have one of the deepest RB rotations in the league. How does it start in Week 1, and how does it shake out by the end of year?
A: I think Travis Etienne is the hot hand this week just based on how much this Panthers defense has struggled to stop running backs catching the ball out of the backfield. As for how it plays out, I think it can genuinely change week-to-week and even they may no
Q: Biggest strength and biggest weakness?
A: I think the biggest strength is the pass-rush. I think Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are one of the NFL's top duos and the Jaguars' edge depth looks as deep, if not deeper, than it was in 2022. As for weakness, I am still a bit unsold on the offensive line.
Q: How much confidence can I reasonably have in this o-line?
A: I think it can recover from being a bottom-5 unit and get closer to around No. 20 just based off the coaching changes alone. I do think it lacks the top-end talent to be much higher than that.
Q: Who is the jaguars RB1?
A: I do not think they have one. I think they will have different ones on different weeks, as exciting as that sounds.
Q: Who are the starting safeties?
A: Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard.
Q: Do you think this year will actually be different than the rest? Lots of optimism out there from the fans but will it truly be different? Cheers to another Jags season and thanks for your work!
A: I am not sure sure, but that is more so because seven years covering the franchise have taught me that we simply can't call the season before Week 1 starts. Maybe it will be different, maybe it won't. I will say, I do feel a different and more positive vibe from the locker room in terms of confidence in what they are doing.
Q: What are you liking and disliking about this current Jags roster?
A: I like the skill groups, quarterback and pass-rushers. I also like the cornerbacks more than most. The safety room, offensive line, interior defensive line, and linebackers are question marks to me.
