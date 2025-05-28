Jaguars' Travon Walker Gets Ludicrous Omission From Recent Rankings
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker isn't just the most disrespected player on the Jaguars' roster; he might be one of the most disrespected players in the entire NFL today.
That much is clear after a recent ranking of the top-32 edge rushers by Pro Football Focus left Walker completely off the board.
This isn't to say Walker has proven he is amongst the NFL's elites like Myles Garrett. Nor has he had the long career of consistent production like Josh Hines-Allen, who is also ranked a little low at No. 11.
But to say there are 32 edge defenders better than Walker is ignorant at best and misinformed at worst.
Names like Nick Herbig are ranked over Walker, even with PFF noting that Herbig is solely a one-trick pony as opposed to a two-way player like Walker. Walker's strength as a run defender seems to have little value on this list, for whatever reason.
"No player embodied the “pass-rushing specialist” role better than Herbig in 2024. The second-year pro was elite in limited snaps, earning a 91.5 PFF pass-rush grade — fourth among 109 qualifying edge defenders. However, he struggled against the run, grading out at 48.2 (101st), and will need to improve in that area to move up this list next season," PFF said.
This isn't a list of the best situational pass-rushers who teams can't rely on to play every down. If it was, Herbig would surely be in front of Walker.
But when it comes to being a pure edge defender who has to play both the run and the pass, Herbig and several others on this list should fall far below Walker.
This isn't to say Walker should be top-10 or even top-15. But as a strong run defender and former No. 1 pick with 20.5 sacks over the last two years, it is odd to see names like Herbig, an un-signed Za'Darius Smith, and even Abdul Carter over Walker. Carter should be a good player, but he isn't a better one than Walker is today.
No, Walker does not have the win-rates and consistent pressure numbers as other players on the list. But 32 edge defenders at minimum being better than him? That doesn't add up in any world.
Walker is still getting dinged for the Jaguars taking him at No. 1 over Aidan Hutchinson, and that is the only real explanation here.
