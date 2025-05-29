What are the Jaguars 3 Biggest Strengths?
The Jacksonville Jaguars head into the 2025 season with a sense of hope and excitement following a blockbuster trade in the NFL Draft and a new regime at head coach and general manager. That excitement has been on display during OTAs as the players have remained active and competitive.
Jacksonville is looking to get themselves back into postseason contention under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. The hope is that the new regime can reset the team mentally and, with the current talent on the roster that is good enough to make a run, can make their return to playoff appearances on an annual basis.
As the team is in its second week of OTAs, the strengths are becoming clearer. Let's take a closer look at the Jaguars biggest strengths on the current 90-man roster heading into the summer downtime.
Trevor Lawrence
This one is fairly simple for me: if Lawrence can have his talents unlocked by Coen like he was able to do with Baker Mayfield, Will Levis, and Matthew Stafford, the Jaguars have themselves the quarterback they have been waiting for since they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2021.
Jacksonville is hoping Lawrence's extension becomes worthwhile and it should in the long run. Coen's offense is a QB-friendly system that could help him break career numbers in 2025. The talent is there with the former Clemson Tiger and he is certainly capable of being a high-end passer, making the talent and player a major strength of the roster.
Brian Thomas Jr.
How about that? A second-year player is one of the biggest strengths of the team heading into the season. Thomas was a rookie sensation last year and has only shown to having room for improvement despite his play last season where he broke numerous franchise records.
Thomas is an incredible talent with great explosiveness, hands, route running, and run-after-catch skills that make him a potential force to be reckoned with in 2025. The former All-American should only get better and improve his numbers under Coen.
Youth of Jaguars roster
This isn't position or a player-specific strength, but having a young team with a high ceiling increases excitment and a window to win games. That is what Jacksonville has at the moment and it starts from the trenches outward. From quarterback to wide receiver, the young tackles to the second-year defensive linemen, to the sensational first-round pick Travis Hunter, the Jaguars have a roster brimming of a youth movement.
Gladstone oversaw the current movement in Los Angeles in the last three years and now oversees another one with the Jaguars as the man in charge of the operation. There are plenty of cornerstone talents that are still half a decade or more from their 30s, making this a true strength for Jacksonville in 2025 and beyond.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.