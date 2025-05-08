Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Gets Disrespected In QB Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Through four years in the pros, the quarterback has seen ups and downs in his level of play, similar to the franchise.
The Jaguars lost Lawrence last season after he was only able to play in 10 games. The injury bug caught up to the former Clemson product, as he endured his most difficult season in the National Football League since donning a uniform for the first time.
Now, going into the new campaign, the Jaguars front office has changed hands and leadership, looking to turn the franchise around following a 4-13 2024 campaign. The additions of Liam Coen as head coach and general manager James Gladstone are building their franchise around one man: Trevor Lawrence.
With that kind of attention leaning Lawrence's way, the production must be there to back it up. Given that he wasn't on the field for a full season last year, his stock compared to other quarterbacks in the NFL has fallen.
According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin's quarterback power rankings going into the new campaign, Lawrence ranks as a Top 20 quarterback, but almost falls off the list, as he holds the 18th position behind Las Vegas Raiders new quarterback, Geno Smith.
Below is what Benjamin had to say.
"He might offer the position's biggest disparity between talent and reliable results. The physical package is there. He's just too often lacked the durability, ball control and/or team support to produce meaningful wins. Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr. out wide might change that," Benjamin wrote.
As Benjamin touched on, the Jaguars haven't had the best receivers in the past since Lawrence has taken over to make him look better than he is. With new poster boy Travis Hunter heading to Jacksonville alongside Brian Thomas Jr, the options have improved.
Lawrence has shown in the past that when he is healthy and playing more than 10 games that he is a valuable quarterback. Going into the campaign, fully expect Lawrence to start to trend upward on the list, so long as he hits his young receiving targets.
