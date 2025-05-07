Do Jaguars Have Best Weapons in AFC South?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most eventful offseasons in recent team memory.
They have a new general manager and head coach who are both young and energetic to build a competitive roster right away while also exemplifying aggression in the highest order in the NFL Draft, selecting 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter No. 2 overall.
Following free agency and the draft, the Jaguars skill positions have new faces, spurring debate for how they compare to the rest of the AFC South. This is one of my favorite exercises to do and it offers a nice perspective on how Jacksonville has either improved or stayed the same in one area or another.
Let’s take a closer look at each position group and how the Jaguars fare in comparison with their division, starting with quarterbacks and finishing with tight ends.
Quarterbacks
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
- Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
- Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Stroud had a sophomore slump but his rebound should be expected in 2025 under a new offensive coordinator and a solid crop of weapons. Lawrence has an argument to be the best passer in the division, with a career season under Liam Coen would put him back in the conversation among the best signal-callers in the league. Richardson is seemingly on borrowed time if he doesn’t lock in while Ward is a relative unknown heading into his rookie year.
Running Backs
- Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Herbert, Colts
- Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, Texans
- Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne, Jaguars
- Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, Titans
When Jonathan Taylor is in your division, it’s hard to top him at the position as one of the best in the league when healthy. I’m still a believer in Pierce, who could rebound and become a nice fixture with Mixon this season heading into a contract year. Inconsistencies have plagued the tailbacks in Jacksonville and Tennessee, but the former’s duo has the highest ceiling unless their rookie teammates take over during the season.
Wide Receiver
- Brian Thomas Jr. – Dyami Brown – Travis Hunter, Jaguars
- Nico Collins – Christian Kirk – John Metchie III, Texans
- Michael Pittman – Alec Pierce – Josh Downs, Colts
- Calvin Ridley – Van Jefferson – Tyler Lockett, Titans
This is bold but I view Thomas as the best wide receiver in the division over Collins; the Jaguars room overall is unique and offers the highest ceiling to explode in Coen’s offense. The Texans could take the top spot quickly if the Iowa State playmakers of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel emerge into bigger roles while the Colts need to offer more production if the quarterback situation improves. Tennessee offers veteran talents but players that are near the end of their careers.
Tight Ends
- Dalton Schultz, Texans
- Brenton Strange, Jaguars
- Chig Okonkwo, Titans
- Tyler Warren, Colts
Schultz is easily the best tight end in the division while Strange comes in at No. 2. The flashes that the Jaguars tight end offered last season is enough for me to feel confident in his ability to be an effective target in the passing game and adequate blocker in the run game. Okonkwo’s ceiling remains high with his athletic ability while first-round draft choice Warren, like Ward, is another relative unknown heading into the NFL.
After further analyzing the AFC South group of offensive skill players, I’ve determined the Texans as the best in the division in this regard. It’s hard not to be a fan of the group of skill players they have and it is why they remain division favorites over the rest of the group. However, the Jaguars have formed themselves an intriguing group overall with a nice mixture of youth and veterans that could see productive years under Coen.
