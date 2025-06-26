Jaguars' Veteran Details Path Back to Playoffs
Just a few seasons ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked prime to completely take off.
After a frenzied end to the first year of the Doug Pederson era that saw the Jaguars shoot up the AFC South rankings and make the playoffs, the Jaguars looked like the next team ready to take the leap.
A young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Pederson, and a roster filled with young talent were all at the Jaguars' disposal. But in the two seasons since, the Jaguars' fortunes waned and Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke found themselves replaced by Liam Coen and James Gladstone.
So, how can the Jaguars find a way back to winning football and postseason appearances? For one of the Jaguars' most veteran and key players, the answer is simple.
Speaking on Fox Sports' 'First Things First', Armstead explained how the clearest path for the Jaguars to get back to the playoffs is through the AFC South.
"It always starts in your division. You look at our division, I feel it's very winnable, and I think that's where, that's where it has to start, you know, dominating our division, and you know, that creates that path for you to get into the dance and, you know, make some noise in the playoffs. So I think that's where it starts," Arnstead said.
"I like the direction that we're headed towards, really moving towards having a really efficient offense, you know, mixing pass and run and utilizing Trevor's skill set to move, move the pocket and make throws down the field, and then defensively. I like where we're at as well, too. I think we have a lot of dogs on defense, and we're mixing up coverages. We're playing fast up front. So really excited."
For Coen to lead the Jaguars back to the playoffs, he will need to thrive where the past Jaguars' teams failed. That means winning in the face of adversity and in crunch time, as evidenced by the Jaguars' 10 one-score losses in 2024.
Coen's biggest test will be the Houston Texans, who are fresh off back-to-back AFC South titles. For Coen and the Jaguars to get back to ascending, they are the mountain they will have to climb.
