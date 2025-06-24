How the Jaguars Plan to Attack Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason, resulting in a new general manager and head coach, among other key personnel changes.
Although they added several new pieces this offseason, Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen noted there were no surprises from the team's offseason program.
“No surprises. It was very much what you would expect just from learning, growing. I have seen some improvement, for sure, out of a number of players. I don’t have a true specific person that really stands out, like, oh my god, there were huge strides here, but you just saw a gradual understanding, guys getting more comfortable in this setting, especially some of the younger guys," Coen said.
Following the end of minicamp, Coen explained what his plans were for his coaching staff and team in training camp. The first-time head coach seems to already be ahead of the game in terms of planning. Training camp will be pivotal, as the Jaguars look to turn things around.
“Continuing to trim the install and adjust our installs and say, okay, what do we really want to focus on in install one through three? What do we want the next three installs to be? We typically go in threes, because that’s how we’ll kind of practice in a lot of ways with an off day," Coen said.
"So, tweak some of those, and then also get a lot of the seasonal prep organized with whether it be the video staff, analytics, personnel. We’ve had a lot of those meetings already over the last few weeks, but just making sure that those things are getting a little bit tightened up and ready to go for training camp.”
Players have time off between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp. As Coen and the Jaguars enter their first training camp together, Coen noted what his message was to the players as they head into their break.
“The work doesn’t stop. Go enjoy family and get away from it a little bit, but we’ve got a lot of work to do this summer. We’ve got to come back in the best possible physical shape that we can be in coming into training camp, not use training camp to get in shape. That’s got to be something that we’re hitting the ground running and able to just go once we get in here," Coen said.
