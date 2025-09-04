WATCH: Jaguars OC Grant Udinski Talks Panthers, Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski spoke on Thursday to preview Week 1 and the Carolina Panthers, and we were there for all of it.
To hear his comments, view below.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke on Monday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: On the team captains for the season
Coen: “Offensively, [QB] Trevor Lawrence, [OL] Robert Hainsey. Defensively, Foye [LB Foye Oluokun], [DE] Josh Hines-Allen, [CB] Jourdan Lewis. Specialists, [P] Logan Cooke. Those will be our six captains for the season. We’ll probably do a game captain to rotate in with those guys throughout the season but those will be the six captains for the season.”
Q: On the voting process for captains
Coen: “Yeah, we did a team vote before we left for the mini-break there and the nice thing is you didn’t have to fudge it to get kind of what you wanted. It was pretty clear. Pretty clear based on the votes and the ballots that these were the six guys that got the most. There was a ton of guys that you could’ve bumped up potentially, you just don’t have enough spots, you only have six of them, but it was cool to acknowledge the amount of people that did receive votes throughout the team.
That was nice to see, especially some of the guys that may not have ever been voted for in the past that did receive some votes. It kind of shows that those guys are making an impact. It wasn’t hard to get to the six guys.”
Q: On DT Arik Armstead
Coen: Just the length alone is a hard thing to deal with as a guard especially in the pass rush, and then in the run game when you’ve got a three-tech that can play with length and kind of shut blockers out in a lot of ways that can help the run defense.
But he can get an edge in the pass game. When he’s rushing and moving the way he’s moving, he can get an edge on people inside. The experience, a guy that’s played a ton of snaps, a ton of high-level football. He can be a pain for some guards that are going to try to make first significant contact and he does have a little initial wiggle and he’s got multiple moves that obviously allow him to have success. So, we need a lot out of him.”
Q: On his first game as an NFL Head Coach
Coen: “Yeah, I think so. It’s been a long kind of, I don’t know how many months it’s been since I got hired, obviously you’ve done so much work to get to this point and then now you’re into the results truly matter. We’ve talked so much about the process that drives results, that’s got us to this point. We can’t lose sight of that process, and we used to kind of talk about process over results, well those results matter. So, the process in which we get to the games and the way that we gameplan, the way that we operate throughout the week, the way that we communicate on gameday, that’s the part that you’re kind of anxious to see how we handle a true game.
It was great to get some of those reps in preseason and come out of it healthy, because stuff showed up that maybe if we wouldn’t have played those guys that you don’t typically see. I’m glad we did it. You’re definitely anxious as a head coach to kind of get the ball kicked off and get into it. So, you’re really just more so anxious and excited to see how the guys go out and play. You want to see perfect football, but we all know, it’s football, it’s not perfect. It’s an imperfect game and you’re striving for perfection, which is probably the chase obviously. We’re all excited. I’m excited to kind of get in that stadium and see how much we can pack it.”
