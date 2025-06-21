Can the Jaguars Keep Trevor Lawrence Healthy in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finished in each of the four places since the team selected Clemson's Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021.
The Heisman Runner-up in 2020 has shown signs of brilliance when he has been healthy as a NFL starter. But fortune took a hit last year when a shoulder injury and concussion cost the Jags and their QB ten games of service. Trevor Lawrence's health and availability are crucial should the Jaguars entertain any thought of making the postseason. But can his mates help him stay healthy?
T-Law's rookie campaign saw the team finish last in the AFC South, but growth was absolutely noticed for the football club in general. Then in the franchise QB's second year, a 9-8 record led to a first-place finish and a pleasant run in the playoffs that included a stunning comeback win vs. the Chargers and a valiant effort in a loss to KC in the Divisional Round.
In year three, Duval saw their team match their mark from a year before, but it was good for only second place and a spot right on the fringe of the playoffs. Then last year, the aforementioned injuries helped relegate Jacksonville football to a third-place finish.
In a recent podcast from the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, On SI Jaguars Beat Writer John Shipley listed his three concerns for the 2025 Season in Duval. Trevor's health and availability were tops on that list.
"Now, I think the number one concern for the Jaguars heading into the season has to be, obviously, the health and status of quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Can they keep Trevor Lawrence healthy?", asked Shipley. " I don't think there's much concern over whether they can get Lawrence to Week One healthy. I mean, they mentioned far like when the off season program first began the idea of a pitch count for Trevor Lawrence. But in the offseason practices that we saw, he was slinging the crap out of the thing. He threw plenty of passes, plenty of volume."
"So when I say the health and status of Trevor Lawrence, I don't mean the health and status heading into week one, heading into this season... but I'm not, you know, assuming that there's going to be any issue for him moving forward. With that said, the last two seasons have shown us exactly why the Jaguars need Trevor to stay healthy, and the last two seasons have been a little bit of an indictment of his ability to do so."
"Now, of course, you know no player is choosing to be injured. He's obviously said how frustrated he's been at the injuries. But six injuries over the last two seasons? He's only missed, I believe, eight games. Now, only eight games. That's quite a bit for a starting quarterback. But he's missed eight games in the last two seasons due to six injuries. But he's also played at far under 100% in other games. So if there has to be one concern for the Jaguars, it's, can Trevor Lawrence stay healthy?
Now Trevor Lawrence not being healthy isn't the only problem that the Jaguars face going into 2025. But Trevor Lawrence being healthy is definitely a key factor in finding a solution.
